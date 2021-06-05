Virtual Awards Ceremony Takes Place Saturday, July 17
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – The Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced that OETA has been nominated for Emmy® Awards in four categories. Nomination categories include:
Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)
Gallery America: Joe Slack, Iron Man, David Tamez–Producer, Robert Reid–Writer/Host
Human Interest – Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)
Back In Time: A Piece Of Home, Robert Burch–Producer, Ryan Lorg–Videographer/Editor
Nostalgia – Short Form Or Long Form
Gallery America: Mapping The Mother Road, David Tamez–Producer, Robert Burch–Writer/Narration
Interview/Discussion – Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)
Race In Oklahoma, Susan Cadot–Producer, Carlos Manzano–Director, Aaron Morvan–Technical Coordinator, Kallie Langham–Graphics/Open, Polly Anderson–Producer, Yamiche Alcindor–Moderator
“Despite working from home this last year, OETA’s talented staff continues its legacy of excellence in broadcasting and they have earned these nominations,” says Polly Anderson, executive director of OETA. “I’m inspired daily to work with OETA’s dedicated and creative team. As members of public media, we are mission-driven to provide outstanding educational programming for Oklahomans. I wish all of the nominees the best of luck! OETA continues to make Oklahoma proud!”
Gallery America is OETA’s award-winning program which delivers the best in the visual and performing arts from Oklahoma and around the nation. Back in Time is OETA’s award-winning documentary series showcasing significant people, events, and stories that shaped the history of Oklahoma. Race in Oklahoma is a special production of OETA following the murder of George Floyd. It explores the history of racism in Oklahoma, policing, systemic issues (health, education and the economy) and looks to the future. This special production was moderated by Yamiche Alcindor, White House Correspondent for PBS NewsHour and host of Washington Week.
