OKLAHOMA CITY – For more than 30 years, the "OETA Movie Club," an Emmy Award-winning program, has featured movies from the golden age of Hollywood and beyond. Hosted by "Back in Time" producer Robert Burch, "OETA Movie Club" is an Oklahoma television institution that has entertained and introduced generations to some of the greatest movies ever made.
"OETA Movie Club" airs new episodes Saturday nights at 9 p.m. The October "Movie Club" has the following set for October: Oct. 5, "The Caine Mutiny," 1954, starring Humphrey Bogart, José Ferrer, and Van Johnson; and directed by Edward Dmytryk; Oct. 12, "Holiday," 1938, starring Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and Doris Nolan, and directed by George Cukor; Oct. 19, "Chinatown," 1974, starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, and John Huston; and directed by Roman Polanski; and Oct. 26, "The Graduate," 1967, starring Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, and Katharine Ross; and directed by Mike Nichols.
For more information, explore OETA.tv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.