In 1979, long before there was an entire channel dedicated to home renovation, there was the simple pleasure of Bob Vila, Norm Abram and "This Old House." "This Old House," the original home renovation series, is celebrating 40 years of home improvements with an anniversary special, airing at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, on the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.
This special includes interviews with hosts and cast members, vintage clips and favorite moments from the series that inspired an entire genre of television programming. The show will revisit some favorite renovations from the past 40 years, and feature new interviews with current and alumni hosts Kevin O’Conner, Steve Thomas and Bob Vila discussing the evolution of the original “how-to” series. For more information, explore OETA.tv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.