OKLAHOMA CITY - The September lineup coming to the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority offers considerable variety. From PBS Kids programming to local documentaries, viewers of all backgrounds will be able to find something to enjoy.
"Our talented team of producers, writers and editors have worked hard through this pandemic to continue production of OETA's award-winning local programs," says Polly Anderson, OETA executive director. "We're back this month with all-new episodes of 'Gallery America' with a story from Ada, Oklahoma, and our Oklahoma history program, 'Back in Time: Roadside History.' We also have a great slate of new specials from 'Frontline' to educate voters as we near the general election."
Music kicks off the month, as the "Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show" will broadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m., and "Abba Forever: A Celebration" shows on Friday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m.
"Elinor Wonders Why" premieres on Monday, Sept. 7. This all-new animated series for preschoolers ages 3-5 aims to encourage children to follow their curiosity, ask questions when they don't understand and find answers using science inquiry skills. The series airs weekdays at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
"Frontline: Growing Up Poor in America," on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., will share the experience of child poverty against the backdrop of the pandemic and increasing racial tensions.
"NOVA: Human Nature" will discuss if DNA can determine attributes from eye color to medical predispositions. It begins Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
"Gallery America: Plein View" will feature Ada painter Kelly Pennington. The program airs Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. "Gallery America" is OETA's award-winnings arts and culture series.
"Back in Time: Roadside History," part of OETA's award-winning Oklahoma history documentary series, will be shown at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 24.
"Lucy Worsley's Royal Palace Secrets" will take viewers on an exclusive tour of London's most extraordinary palaces Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
"Van der Valk on Masterpiece" will feature baffling crimes in 21st-century Amsterdam on Sundays, Sept. 13-27, at 8 p.m.
The documentary "Frontline: Policing the Police" airs Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m.
Viewers can journey to three of the most exotic, mysterious and remote islands on the planet - Madagascar, Borneo and Hawaii - through "Islands of Wonder" on Wednesdays, Sept. 16-30, 7 p.m.
The presidential race will be the topic of "Frontline: The Choice 2020" on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.
Technologies will be the focus of "NOVA: How Writing Changed the World" on Wednesdays, Sept. 23 and 30, at 8 p.m.
"POV: Our Time Machine / Negative Space," at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, will showcase artist Maleonn's "Papa's Time Machine," a magical, autobiographical stage performance featuring life-size mechanical puppets created after his father developed Alzheimer's disease.
Judy Woodruff and the "PBS NewsHour" team cover the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m.
Programs are subject to change. Check OETA.tv for the latest programming information.
