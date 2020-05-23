OKLAHOMA CITY – A $1 million donation from the Richison Family Foundation, established by Paycom’s founder and CEO Chad Richison, has been made to Friends of OETA, Inc.
The donation benefits the mission of The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority: to provide essential educational content and services that inform, inspire and connect Oklahomans to ideas and information that enrich their quality of life.
“We know that OETA is valued by Oklahomans from our ratings – as we are consistently the highest rated PBS station in the country. However, Mr. Richison’s gift affirms the fact that OETA provides an essential function in Oklahoma and is valued by its viewers," said OETA Executive Director Polly Anderson. "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Mr. Richison and all of those at the Richison Family Foundation for supporting OETA and our mission.”
OETA encourages imagination, innovation and expression throughout its network, while also reaching all 77 counties in Oklahoma. With OETA's statewide network of four full-power transmitters and 14 low-power translators, more than 2 million viewers tune into OETA on a weekly basis making it America's most-watched Public Broadcasting Service network.
“I have been a fan of public broadcasting and a loyal viewer of OETA for many years,” said Richison. “I am pleased to be able to support OETA’s family friendly content that’s creating educational opportunities across the state through their programming.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction and OETA Board Chair Joy Hofmeister said the Richison Family Foundation gift comes at a crucial time for the network.
"We are thankful and grateful for the significant impact it will have on OETA’s mission,” said Hofmeister.
Recently OETA adjusted its daytime schedule to provide at-home learning through curriculum-based programming for students over the air on its broadcast channel, OETA WORLD. Programs include PBS favorites like NOVA, Nature, American Experience, as well as PBS KIDS programming. Each episode or series directly correlates to lessons and resources made available through PBS LearningMedia, www.pbslearningmedia.org, which have been designed to meet federal and state standards for grades pre-K through 12. At-Home Learning programs take place Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., which will last until the end of the school year.
To learn more or to donate, visit www.oeta.tv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.