OETA to debut documentary about early 1900s Osage murders

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority will premiere its newest documentary, "Back in Time: Osage Murders - The Reign of Terror," Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The short film explores the systematic murders of the Osage from 1910 to 1930 in an organized effort to rob them of their oil and money.
In this new half-hour documentary from OETA, the team from "Back In Time" presents the story of the Osage in their own words.
“With the help of independent producers, Dan Bigbee and Lily Shangreaux, we were able to gain access to interviews that are at least 14 years old,” said producer Robert Burch. “Dan actually used to work at OETA, but has been working on this passion project for over a decade. It’s been great to partner over the past months.”
Boots Kennedye, producer, said they have taken their time with the project.
“There are so many layers to this story filled with pain – we’ve done our best to capture the full picture of this travesty. I hope folks are able to join us for the virtual screening; it’ll be a great opportunity to learn even more about these events,” said Kennedye.
Many may be familiar with the story of the Osage murders due to David Grann’s popular book, "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." The book is being adapted into a movie directed by Martin Scorsese and will star Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. While the book focuses on a handful of murders and the investigation by the FBI, "Osage Murders - The Reign of Terror" tells the larger story. Viewers will hear from respected tribal elders like: Jim Gray, former principal chief of the Osage Nation; Kurt Kickingbird, lawyer; and Tara Damron, program director for White Hair Memorial.
Join OETA and guests for a free virtual screening and discussion of this documentary Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Visit OETA.tv/BackInTime for registration and event information.
Watch on-air or online at OETA.tv/live on the following dates: Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 31, at 11:30 a.m.
