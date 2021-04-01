OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority will host a sneak peak of "Philly D.A." and a panel discussion centered around criminal justice reform on Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m.
The event will also feature the short documentary, "Deadly Jails: An Oklahoma Mental Health Crisis," which covers Oklahoma's rural communities that face a crisis when it comes to addressing mental illness. The discussion will be moderated by Rich Lenz, host of OETA’s weekly news program, "The Oklahoma News Report."
"Philly D.A." follows the story of Larry Krasner, a civil rights attorney, and his 2017 campaign to become district attorney of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From the very beginning, filmmakers Ted Passon, Yoni Brook and Nicole Salazar gained unprecedented access into Krasner’s office and behind the scenes of the criminal justice system. Over the course of eight episodes, "Philly D.A." explores the most pressing social issues of our time – police brutality, the opioid crisis, gun violence and mass incarceration – through the lens of an idealistic team attempting fundamental overhaul from within the system.
This event is virtual and free to attend, however registration is required. The event will be limited to 1,000 participants and tickets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to register, visit OETA.tv/phillyda.
"Philly D.A." premieres on OETA Tuesday, April 20, at 8 p.m. The eight-part series will continue through Tuesday, June 1. The entire series will be available to stream starting Tuesday, April 20.
