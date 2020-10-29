OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma History Center has announced the opening of its newest permanent exhibit, "Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space," the culmination of several years of coordination and planning with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kansas.
This exhibit focuses on the many Oklahomans who have played a part in the U.S. air and space program, as well as early Oklahoma pioneers of aviation. The new exhibit will open to the public on Nov. 17, and will be located in the Gaylord Special Exhibit Gallery of the OHC.
To celebrate the opening of "Launch to Landing," as well as the 15th anniversary of the Oklahoma History Center, the OHC will offer five days of free admission to the public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 21, sponsored by the Inasmuch Foundation.
The centerpiece is the Skylab 4 Apollo Command Module. This spacecraft carried the final Skylab crew of astronauts - Gerald Carr (commander), Edward Gibson (science pilot) and William Pogue (pilot) - to live and work in the Skylab Orbiting Laboratory, or Space Station. The final Skylab mission was the longest flown by any Apollo command module. It flew from Nov 16, 1973, to Feb. 8, 1974, for a total of 84 days in space.
"Launch to Landing" will feature a number of personal items used by astronauts. Among those are flight suits worn by Fred Haise, John Herrington and Gordon Cooper, and articles of clothing worn by Shannon Lucid and other members of the International Space Station missions. Available are in-flight coverall garment and pants used by Apollo Command Module Pilot Stuart Roosa when he flew to the moon on Apollo 14 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, 1971. Also included are items ssociated with Oklahoma aviators and the U.S. air and space program. The OHC, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 405-522-0765 or visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter/visitor.
