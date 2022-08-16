Oklahoma Home and Community Education and 4-H bingo night is Friday, Aug. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building.
If a child brings in a box of crayons, or any other school item, they will receive a free bingo card. If they do not bring anything, a card will cost $5. Hot dogs and chips with a dessert will be served afterward, but to eat, attendees must buy a bingo card, as it is their meal ticket.
This will be a night for children and their families to come and learn about all the things they can do in 4-H. Those who aren't sure they want to join 4-H yet but want to get a better idea of it, the OSU Extension Office said they still encourage them to go and have a fun night. All the school supplies the event receives will be distributed to schools in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.