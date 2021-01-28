OHS celebrates The Chronicles of Oklahoma centennial

This month, the Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating the centennial of one of its cornerstone programs: The Chronicles of Oklahoma.
The OHS Board of Directors established The Chronicles at its May 6, 1920, meeting, and appointed a committee to arrange for its publication. The committee named J.S. Buchanan and E.E. Dale, both of the University of Oklahoma, as managing editor and associate editor, respectively. They began production on the first issue, which was released in January 1921 – a century ago this month.
The OHS Publications Division has planned several ways to commemorate this momentous anniversary. Most significantly, The Chronicles of Oklahoma is now available on The Gateway to Oklahoma History, www.okhistory.org/publications/chronicles.
OHS Web and Visual Communications Manager Jennifer Towry was integral in the scanning and preparation of the journal, which was then uploaded onto The Gateway by Mark Phillips, associate dean for digital libraries at the University of North Texas, and his staff. The process is ongoing, and will be completed in the coming months. Issues currently available on The Gateway can be accessed by clicking here.
The history of The Chronicles of Oklahoma will be featured in the “Notes and Documents” section of an upcoming issue of the journal, and editor Elizabeth Bass will be reaching out to graduate students at universities in the state to inform them of the possibilities available for research and publication. Finally, to wrap up a year of celebration, an exhibit about the importance of The Chronicles and its past editors will be featured at the Oklahoma History Center in the latter part of 2021.
The works published in The Chronicles of Oklahoma cover the depth and breadth of Oklahoma’s rich history.
Back issues of The Chronicles of Oklahoma are available through the online store, https://pay.apps.ok.gov/okhistory/store/app/index.php, or by contacting the Oklahoma History Center Museum Store at 405-522-5214 or museumstore@okhistory.org.
The Chronicles are also available on microfilm. Contact the newspaper and microfilm department at newspaper@okhistory.org for information about purchasing microfilm.
The Chronicles of Oklahoma is mailed to members and subscribers quarterly. Join at www.okhistory.org/support/membership.
