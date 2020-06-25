On May 23, the Oklahoma Historical Society joined a new, nationwide coalition of history and cultural organizations. This partnership is called Made By Us, and it is being led by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.
The goal is to share history with younger generations in innovative and meaningful ways. As an anchor partner, the OHS will utilize its collections to educate and engage the next generation – with hopes that their understanding of the past will help them to shape a better future.
The OHS recognizes the opportunity presented in this transformative moment for institutions to better serve the public and join the ongoing conversation about the future of the country.
Last week, a special initiative titled “My Wish For U.S.” was launched at www.MyWishForUS.com. This interactive website encourages people to share their vision for the future of the United States of America as the country’s 250th birthday approaches. The hope is that this will start a national conversation about a shared future, with history organizations at the center. All are invited to submit their own wish or they can just explore wishes by using different filters. While browsing, visitors may even see a wish from OHS Executive Director Dr. Bob Blackburn.
Learn more about the Made By Us coalition at www.HistoryMadeByUs.org.
