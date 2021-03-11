To create a more equitable and just American society, the Smithsonian American Women's History Initiative will create, educate, disseminate, and amplify the historical record of the accomplishments of American women.
As a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Oklahoma History Center is a part of the Smithsonian's "Because of Her Story" initiative, which has a digital-first mission and focus. The initiative uses technology to amplify diverse women’s voices – not in one gallery or museum, but throughout the Smithsonian’s many museums, research centers, cultural heritage affiliates, and wherever people are online – reaching millions of people in Washington, D.C., across the nation, and around the world.
Four virtual programs are scheduled as part of a series of Smithsonian Affiliations’ Virtual Scholar Talks celebrating Women’s History Month, as well as discussing the Smithsonian’s latest book, "Smithsonian American Women." The OHC will offer a virtual portal to each of these Smithsonian programs. The events are free to watch on Zoom, but preregistration is required. Visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter/classes.
The Smithsonian program “Lena Richard and Julia Child: Two Women Who Changed Culinary History” was held virtually on Wednesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. Through women's cookbooks, teaching, and television programs, these extraordinary women inspired generations of people to take cooking seriously. They challenged perceptions and stereotypes of women in their respective eras and made lasting contributions to culinary history. Their stories, reflective of their very different backgrounds, reveal insights about women, race, food, and culture in 20th-century America.
Learn about women and flight during the Smithsonian program “Women in Aerospace: Stories from the Smithsonian Collection” on Wednesday, March 17, at 4 p.m. Featured speaker Dr. Margaret Weitekamp, curator and department chair of the Space History Department at the National Air and Space Museum, has researched and written on how a groundswell of support helped create a LEGO set representing women’s contributions to aerospace. Join us for a discussion of how women have worked from the very beginning of aviation to innovate, and how museums, including the Oklahoma History Center’s exhibit Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space, have documented their stories.
Join the OHC for the Smithsonian virtual program “Ancient Worlds Contemporary Selves: Smithsonian Scholars Explore Intersectionality” on Wednesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. In this discussion, scholars from the National Museum of the American Indian, Asian Pacific American Center, and Smithsonian American Art Museum will explore how artists integrate the ancient world within their contemporary artistic practice. In so doing, their works update and create new meanings, allowing them to pass on complex and layered cultural interpretations to future generations.
The Smithsonian program “Women Artists Respond to Place” will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 31, at 4 p.m. In this discussion, the significance of landscapes, places, and narratives of all kinds will be examined through the works of contemporary women artists with works in Smithsonian collections.
The Oklahoma History Center will also host a screening of "The Harvey Girls: Opportunity Bound" (2013) on Saturday, March 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. Celebrate Women’s History Month by exploring the story of over 100,000 brave young women who made an unusual decision to leave home and travel west. They worked as waitresses along the railroad, opening the doors of the West to women. Learn about Oklahoma’s own Harvey Houses and the impact that the Harvey Girls made on the progress of women in the state.
This program is free with paid admission to the Oklahoma History Center. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Admission is free for OHS members, children under five, and active-duty military, veterans, and dependents with ID.
More information about the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative is available by visiting https://womenshistory.si.edu.
