OK Art Crawl hopes to support struggling artists

In an attempt to bring some normalcy back into the lives of artists across the state, the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is putting on an art crawl that encompasses the whole state.
The art crawl will happen in 33 different cities, including Tahlequah, with over 225 artists showing in their own garages, porches and driveways.
While some of the art will be for sale, the primary reason for the crawl is to allow artists to showcase work they didn't get to during the lockdowns.
Kindra Swafford is very appreciative to get back into showing off some art.
"OVAC realized most shows, events and incomes of Oklahoma artists have been canceled or nonexistent," said Swafford. "What it means to me is a nonprofit is showing support, providing advertisement and building a community across the state."
The OK Art Crawl is being called a self-guided and family-friendly event. It is free for all to attend. One of the reasons it is taking place in the artists' homes is to showcase the talent of someone who may just live right down the road.
"It means the world to me to know that OVAC believes in us artists to give us a safe option to show our work in our own front yards with contactless purchasing," said Swafford. "They even provided us with example signage to display to help with that. It's not even required for you to be a member - that's beautiful that they opened it to the public."
Art will include paintings, jewelry, printmaking, ceramics, and more.
Britney Barnard believes events like this help creativity flow throughout a busy schedule.
"It's an opportunity to have an art show despite all the chaos around us," said Barnard. "Honestly, for me, if I sign up for a show, it motivates me to create art. I usually don't have much free time outside of work, and this way it gives me a deadline to push me to draw."
While artists hope visitors have a great time, they ask everyone to keep safety in mind. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented.
"Bring a mask and practice social distancing," said Caadi Francis. "It's important to have fun and enjoy the event, but we still have to keep safety in mind. Also, be prepared to pay using Venmo or PayPal, if you plan on purchasing anything. If you just want to come by and look at the art, that's OK, too."
