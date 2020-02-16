OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Humanities funds the Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art at Gilcrease Museum.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, OH Executive Director Caroline Lowery attended the grand opening of the exhibit and was pleased to present the Gilcrease Museum staff with a $10,000 check in support of the new exhibit.
"The Memories and Inspiration exhibition is a vital component in telling the full story of the American experience through visual art," says Lowery. "Oklahoma Humanities is proud to sponsor this important and impressive exhibit that examines how African American artists explore, express, and interpret their histories and cultures."
The Memories & Inspiration collection, which features 62 selected works from Kerry and C. Betty Davis' collection of over 400 works of African American art spanning nearly 100 years, will be on display through May 17. Guest curator and Tulsa Artist Fellow, Quraysh Ali Lansana was brought in to find ways to connect the exhibit to Tulsa.
As Oklahoma's state partner for the National Endowment for the Humanities, OH's mission is to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives and participate knowledgeably in civic life. OH grants over $200,000 to nonprofits each year. In 2020, OH will be funding over $48,000 in programs in Tulsa.
Visit okhumanities.org/grants for more information about Oklahoma Humanities grants. Questions about the grant application process can be directed to OH Program Officer Chris Carroll at chris@okhumanities.org.
