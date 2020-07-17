OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre, an Actors' Equity Association Category 1 Small Professional Theatre, is seeking submissions of previously unproduced plays, written explicitly for online communications platforms, such as Zoom, FaceTime, Skype, et al.
The categories are New Voices and Young Audiences.
New Voices is for playwrights between the ages of 18-26, and the plays should be 50-80-minutes long and written within the context of online communication.
Materials suitable and engaging for audiences between the ages of 4-11 will be considered for the Young Audiences category. These should be 40- to 60-minute plays that are written within the context of online communication.
For both categories, plays can be two or more characters; each character will occupy a single window on screen. Monologues that exhibit innovative use of the form will be considered.
Selected play(s) will be produced as an online reading under the auspices of OKC Rep Theatre, and distributed to its audiences via social media. Plays selected for readings will be awarded a $250 honorarium. Selected plays may be considered for full production in a future season.
The deadline for all submissions is 11:59 p.m. on July 31.
While special consideration is given to playwrights native to or living in Oklahoma, all are welcome to apply.
Email the following submission requirements in PDF form to stageathome@cityrep.com: Script(s) with embedded page numbers; a one-page copy of a resume; a one-page cover letter containing full name, professional name (if different), mailing address, website, social media handles, connection to Oklahoma, title of play, category and year written, and a brief synopsis.
For more information, visit okcrep.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.