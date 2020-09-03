For the fifth year in a row, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office will sponsor "Okie Roundup: An Oklahoma Showcase Live from the Mercury Lounge" during the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference, Sept. 16-18.
Due to the pandemic, Americana Music Association, in Nashville, Tennessee, has created Thriving Roots, which was designed to replace this year's conference and bring the global Americana music community together from across the world for three full days of engaging insight.
Thriving Roots will offer education, music and networking through a virtual platform where ticketed attendees will be able to have a front row seat, as well as intimate conversations with panelists. Guest speakers include Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples, Brandi Carlile, and Black Pumas to name a few. Topics to be covered include representation, advocacy and staying true to your art, the healing qualities of music, and the business challenges and decisions faced by a developing artist.
OF+MO is working with Tulsa-based Mercury Lounge and Creative Entertainment Network to create one hour of content to showcase Oklahoma's Americana roots on this virtual platform. Creative Entertainment Network, which services artists such as Oklahoma-based Travis Linville, was able to collaborate with six Oklahoma artists to create "Okie Roundup: An Oklahoma Showcase Live from the Mercury Lounge."
"It is always a pleasure to work with the Oklahoma Film + Music Office," said Vinny Rich of Creative Entertainment Network. "Their dedication to supporting local artists is inspiring, and they're always lending a hand to help share the big voice and the message of talented Oklahomans."
This year's "Okie Roundup" showcases Americana talent from across the state with performances from Travis Linville, Carter Sampson, Stephen Salewon, Samantha Crain, John Fullbright and Red Dirt Rangers.
"This opportunity was not only a much needed boost for those of us fighting to get through this pandemic, but also a huge positive mental boost just to be back on a stage doing what we do," said Linville. "I'm really proud of these artists and all involved."
"Okie Roundup: An Oklahoma Showcase Live from the Mercury Lounge" is set to air Friday, Sept. 18, 2:30-3:30 p.m. A limited number of passes to the conference are now on sale at the early-bird rate of $99. Once those sell out, passes will increase to $149.
For more information about Thriving Roots Conference, and to purchase a ticket, visit americanamusic.org/thrivingroots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.