Oklahoma writers William and Lara Bernhardt like to work together. They are both award-winning novelists, and they jointly oversee an independent publishing company, Balkan Press.
Both have been nominated for the 2020 Best Fiction award by the Oklahoma Center for the Book – the only married couple to achieve this honor. And now they both have new novels being released on the same day – April 28.
“We both work hard at what we do, so having new novels is not surprising. But having them released the same day is impressive,” said Lara.
William said they considered delaying the release, given what’s happening in the world and the fact that most bookstores are closed.
"But ultimately we decided against it. The world needs stories – now more than ever,” he said.
William has been writing for almost three decades. His first novel, "Primary Justice," was a national bestseller in 1991. This new book will be his 51st. Lara’s first novel, "The Wantland Files," was discovered in 2017 as part of the Amazon Scout program. She has published two other books since.
When the Oklahoma Book Award nominations were announced earlier this year, both Bernhardts were nominated in the Fiction category, William for his legal thriller, "The Last Chance Lawyer," and Lara for "Shadow of the Taj," a women’s novel set in India. The couple said this competition hasn't created any problems at home
“I know most of the people nominated and they’re all terrifically talented. This is a win-win, no matter how it comes out,” said William.
He also notes that this is not a first. The Bernhardts were both nominated in 2018. The award went to someone else, but last year William received the Arrell Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award, which he calls the “proudest moment of my professional career.”
Both Bernhardts like to work with series characters. William’s new release, "Twisted Justice," is the fourth entry is a series of novels featuring lawyer Daniel Pike. Lara’s new release, "Ghosts of Guthrie," is the third entry in a series of supernatural suspense novels. Their publishing company also publishes many Oklahoma writers, plus a literary journal called Conclave, which will release a new issue ion May.
“We like to stay busy,” William said.
For interviews or questions, contact William at 405-203-8641 or willbern@gmail.com.
Learn more at www.williambernhardt.com and www.larabernhardt.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.