Oklahoma City’s deadCenter Film Festival to feature Cherokee film

OKLAHOMA CITY – From food sovereignty to the environmental impact of an abandoned Native American boarding school, Indigenous issues will be a part of the 22nd annual deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City, running June 9-12.
Several citizens from Tribal Nations headquartered in Oklahoma will be among the participants at the long-running festival, which is back in person for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the films to be shown will be:
Restoring Néške'emāne: This documentary short film follows environmentalist Damon Dunbar who has a dream of restoring the land, preserving tribal history, and honoring the attendees of the Concho Indian School in order to speak truth to history. In Oklahoma, generations of Native Americans were educated through the Concho Indian School from 1871 to 1984. The abandoned school buildings have remained for 40 years, riddled with toxins that have leached into the community. Loren Waters, a Kiowa and Cherokee citizen, directed and produced the film.
Abundance: This documentary short film follows Quapaw Nation citizens Mitch Albright and Michelle Bowden, who are leading their community's food sovereignty initiatives. The Quapaws have reintroduced bison to the Southern Plains, established the first Native-run meat processing plant and are even remediating a superfund site for seed saving purposes. Choctaw Nation citizen and filmmaker Colleen Thurston produced and directed the film.
ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught): This documentary short explores expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first language speaker. ᎤᏕᏲᏅ circles the intersection of tradition, language, land and a commitment to maintaining balance. This film was created in collaboration with independent artists from both Cherokee Nation and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This film is from Cherokee Nation citizen Brit Hensel, a Tulsa Artist Fellow whose film was shown at Sundance.
For more information or to purchase passes, visit deadCenterFilm.org.
