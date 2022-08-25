MUSKOGEE — Once again the skies over Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color as the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning descends upon historic Hatbox Field on Aug. 26-28.
The festival, now in its fourth year, will host dozens of balloon pilots and their crews, many of which will be in the running for the Oklahoma Hot Air Balloon Championship Governor’s Trophy.
The weekend event is presented by Visit Muskogee and by the Muskogee Parks & Recreation Department. The hot air balloon festival is managed by Kansas City AeroSports. The organization facilitates hot air balloon events nationwide.
“We are excited to be ballooning back to Muskogee and to bring the Oklahoma State championship to a wonderful city and a fabulous venue,” said Chris Sabia of Kansas City AeroSports, balloon meister and event manager of the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning.
Festival goers will experience luminous balloon glows both Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 with many of the balloons inflated and lighting the festival grounds aglow with a radiance of brilliant color. Back by popular demand, tether rides will be offered for those who want a few minutes in a floating balloon basket that is securely tied to the ground.
Admission for the event is $10 per car. There will also be a food truck midway, kids zone, and helicopter rides. Musical guests include John Fullbright on Friday night and the Grady Nichols Band on Saturday night. The Up, Up, and Away 5K run will be held on Saturday morning. There will be RV campsites available.
For more information regarding the campsites, 5K run, and specific times for all events, visit https://www.muskogeeparks.org/events___festivals/oklahoma_festival_of_ballooning.php or https://www.facebook.com/OkieBalloonFest.
Hatbox Field is at 4000 Border Street in Muskogee. It is located just west of Highway 69 and Border Street.
The Muskogee Parks & Recreation Department and Visit Muskogee are members of Green Country Tourism, one of eight multi-county organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
