OKLAHOMA CITY — Nov. 16 marks 15 years since the Oklahoma History Center opened its doors at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. To celebrate this milestone, the OHC will offer five days of free admission to the public, Tuesday-Sunday, Nov. 17-21, sponsored by the Inasmuch Foundation.
In conjunction with this celebration, the OHC will open its newest permanent exhibit, “Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space,” on Tuesday, Nov. 17. This exhibit will offer patrons the opportunity to see Oklahoma’s contributions to the history of aviation and space exploration, and features the Skylab CM-118 command module as the gallery’s centerpiece.
The Oklahoma History Center houses the administrative offices, as well as the bulk of the artifact collections and research archives, of the Oklahoma Historical Society. From 1930 to 2005, the OHS occupied what is now the Oklahoma Judicial Center, the home of the Oklahoma Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
The OHC was designed by Beck Associates of Oklahoma City, in collaboration with the award-winning firm Hellmuth, Obata and Kassabaum of St. Louis, Missouri. Among their many architectural masterpieces, HOK designed the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., and, as of 2018, was the largest U.S.-based architecture-engineering firm. Haley Sharpe Design Limited of Washington, D.C., and Leicester, Great Britain, designed the original exhibits.
The Oklahoma History Center is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter or call 405-522-0765 for more information.
