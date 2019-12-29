OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma History Center has introduced a new, easily accessible audio tour that is available in four languages: English, French, German and Spanish.
Visitors can use the camera on their phones to scan a QR code that will link them to an online audio point. There are 30 new audio points that help lead guests through the museum and read the label text about the object featured, as well as providing additional information. Guests can pick and choose which points to listen to with this version of the audio tour. Earphones, iPads and iPod Touches will be available for visitors who may not have access to a personal device.
The audio tour is also available on the Oklahoma Historical Society website at www.okhistory.org/audiotour, making it accessible to people even if they cannot visit the Oklahoma History Center. In the near future the OHC plans to add historic photographs and oral histories that pertain to the featured audio point artifacts. The goal is to continue to grow this program, so visitors are encouraged to leave their feedback.
The mission of Oklahoma Humanities is to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life. OH is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
