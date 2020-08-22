OKLAHOMA CITY -- Although the doors to the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City are open to the public, many people are looking for different ways to spend their leisure hours without risk of exposure to COVID-19. In response, the OHC has developed "From the Collection," a new, online series that will take the community behind the scenes to see some of the artifacts in its collection storage.
The Oklahoma Historical Society has more than 130,000 artifacts in its collection, ranging from sewing needles to cars and tipis. These items are kept in a temperature- and humidity-controlled environment, and many are used in exhibits at Oklahoma Historical Society sites and museums. Some items are so fragile or unique that they may never be placed on display, and can be viewed by appointment only. It is on this premise that the Oklahoma History Center will offer "From the Collection." Not only will this series allow viewers to see and hear the details of a particular, rarely seen artifact, but they can also do it safely from their own computer or personal device.
On each monthly episode of "From the Collection," a new artifact will be presented by a member of the curatorial staff. These installments will be available through the Oklahoma Historical Society website at okhistory.pastperfectonline.com, or may be accessed from the Oklahoma History Center Facebook page, www.facebook.com/okhistorycenter. The first episode is now available. For more information, call the OHC at 405-522-0765.
