OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Humanities has announced new grant funding available for cultural programming. OH is accepting mandatory draft applications by Aug. 3 from nonprofits wishing to apply for a Major Grant award of up to $10,000 or a Challenge Grant award of up to $20,000.
Major and Challenge Grant applications are reviewed by the OH Board of Trustees in late September, and applicants are notified of funding decisions by Oct. 1.
Eligible projects must support OH's mission to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life. OH grants can fund a variety of humanities-based projects, including exhibits, lectures, panel discussions, websites, film festivals, and more.
"Grant applicants from communities all over the state can receive funding for projects with diverse, thought-provoking ideas about the human story. OH is proud to award over $700,000 in grants this year to sustain our cultural institutions, catalyze capacity building, and provide cultural opportunities statewide," said Caroline Lowery, executive director.
Oklahoma Humanities also pledges to deepen its resolve through grantmaking to remove or correct the ways its infrastructure contributes to inequities and injustice, according to Lowery.
"We will work even more diligently with our Board of Trustees to be intentional about grantmaking so that we better serve communities of color. We stand ready to encourage and facilitate grant-funded programs involving conversations about learning from the systemic racism in our past and effecting change for a shared, just future," said Lowery.
Visit okhumanities.org/grants for more information about Oklahoma Humanities grants, including a brief video introduction to the grant process, detailed application guidelines, and a list of previously funded projects.
Questions about the grant application process can be directed to OH Program Officer Chris Carroll at chris@okhumanities.org.
