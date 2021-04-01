OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Humanities has announced that $50,000 in immediate emergency grant funding is available for cultural organizations statewide that sustained damages in the days following the Feb. 17, 2021, severe winter storm.
This emergency funding will support at-risk humanities collections; collections digitization, consultations, restoration, or replacement; exhibit restoration or replacement; archival restoration; or other costs directly associated with humanities programming. Any grant request for facility alterations or renovations that do not directly impact humanities-based programming are not allowable.
OH is accepting applications from nonprofits for grant awards of up to $3,000. The application is available March 15 through July 1 at the OH website, okhumanities.org/grants. This emergency federal funding is made available through a special Chairman’s Grant from The National Endowment for the Humanities, Office of Federal/State Partnership.
Visit okhumanities.org/grants for more information about Oklahoma Humanities grants, including a brief video introduction to the grant process, detailed application guidelines, and a list of previously funded projects.
