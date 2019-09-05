Oklahoma Moon will be performing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Chuckwagon Café/Los Ranchos inside Sycamore Springs Arena near Peggs. The family-friendly free concert will last until 8 p.m.
Oklahoma Moon, led by vocalist and guitarist Doug York, plays a variety of gospel, country and Western swing favorites. Chuckwagon Café will also feature a Prime Rib Special all September long, with a 16-ounce cut of prime rib, salad, choice of potato and drink.
"Sounds like dinner for two to me," said Joe Mack of Wicked Pickle Productions, which provides live music booking services for Sycamore Springs.
For more information, visit www.sycamorespringsarena.com.
