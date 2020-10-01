OKLAHOMA CITY – Starting Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., "The Oklahoma News Report" expands its weekly newscast from a half-hour to a full hour on the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.
“OETA’s long-time executive director, Bob Allen, understood the need for a statewide newscast in Oklahoma,” said Polly Anderson, current OETA executive director. “In 1980, OETA’s news program, 'The Oklahoma Report,' first aired. As we celebrate the program’s 40th anniversary, we are honored to continue the legacy of providing the same valued information across the state – although we now call our program 'The Oklahoma News Report.'”
In addition to its regular reporting, the new format features a panel discussion composed of the state’s top thought leaders, journalists and investigative reporters. The program will also launch a new logo, graphics and set. For 40 years, "The Oklahoma News Report" has served as Oklahoma’s only statewide newscast. Viewers continue to tune-in for in-depth exploration of relevant news and current affairs. As OETA’s local news program, "The Oklahoma News Report" is Oklahoma’s widest source for member-supported, independent journalism.
“It is certainly a highlight of my 38-year career in television news to have the opportunity to expand and in some ways reimagine The Oklahoma News Report, while still honoring the foundation and integrity of the newscast that has been built over the last forty years”, says Rich Lenz, OETA news director. “I think our viewers will appreciate the new look and energy of the newscast and now, they’ll have twice as much content to enjoy.”
