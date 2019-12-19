OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Shakespeare has announced the 2020 season, featuring Shakespeare, a modern American classic and a new play.
"We are excited about our 36th season," said Executive/Artistic Director Kathryn McGill. "Last year's expansion to include more indoor shows was a success, and we are thrilled to continue to offer a more intimate theater-going experience."
Impassioned lovers are caught between the violence and intolerance of feuding families in one of Shakespeare's most famous plays, "Romeo and Juliet," first production of the 2020 season. It will be directed by Kris Kuss.
In April comes Shakespeare's delightful comedy, "As You Like It," directed by Tyler Woods. The Short Shakespeare Tour of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will return back home in June for a pioneering program at the Myriad Gardens. "Pay What You Will... Shakespeare in the Park" will allow audiences to picnic on the lawn and pay what they can so no one is turned away. This years "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is a 90-minute production built to tour and perfect for the whole family.
Things move back indoors in August with the Oklahoma premier of Teresa Rebeck's "Bernhardt/Hamlet," directed by Judith Pender. "Bernhardt/Hamlet" tells of Sarah Bernhardt, French stage actress who starred in some of the most popular plays of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and her determination to tackle one of the greatest male roles in the dramatic canon, Shakespeare's Hamlet.
Arthur Miller's play "The Crucible," plays in the Paseo space in October. Written in response to the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s, it is a partially fictionalized dramatization of the 1692 Salem witch trials.
The season concludes in December with "Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker" by Erin Woods. Based on the novels and letters of Jane Austen, this play is a celebration of the life and love of Austen.
Tickets to the 2020 season are on sale online, at www.okshakes.org.
