Oklahoma Shakespeare reveals new outdoor venue

OKLAHOMA CITY —Oklahoma Shakespeare has announced the building of a new outdoor performance and event space at the theater company’s home in the Paseo Arts District in Oklahoma City.
As part of the renovation and expansion of the indoor complex, Oklahoma Shakespeare will also reveal the new Shakespeare Gardens on the grounds as part of the grand opening on July 15. In addition to the dedicated indoor Performance Wing, the Shakespeare Gardens will provide an outdoor stage, for live Shakespeare and classical theater under the stars. The Shakespeare Gardens will give audiences the lawn space for family picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
“We longed to recapture our ‘in the Park’ roots,” said Executive/Artistic Director and co-founder Kathryn McGill. “The Shakespeare Gardens will mirror the atmosphere we had in the beginning, but in the heart of the exciting Paseo Arts District.”
Oklahoma Shakespeare has renovated its current venue as a dedicated Performance Wing and expanded into an adjoining building to create a new Administrative Wing. Oklahoma Shakespeare now occupies 2920 and 2924 Paseo in the historic arts district. The Shakespeare Gardens is being constructed directly behind the current indoor Theater at 2920 Paseo.
The Shakespeare Gardens will include (3) three dedicated commemorative garden spaces, a VIP Pavilion with table and chair seating, ample lawn seating, and a wood stage, with a small backstage.
Now entering its 37th year, the non-profit professional theater, Oklahoma Shakespeare, is one of the state’s preeminent performing arts organizations and features a long history of cultural impact and education. After canceling the remainder of the live theatrical season and educational outreach early in 2020, company leadership made this new outdoor space and renovated indoor complex a priority.
Oklahoma Shakespeare will open the season this summer with a production of William Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." Performances will take place Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in the new Shakespeare Gardens, July 15-Aug. 1. This family classic will be directed by McGill.
“'Midsummer' is a fan favorite, and for good reason,” said McGill. “I wanted our first show in the Shakespeare Gardens to welcome audiences of all ages to our new outdoor home in the Paseo.”
The next production, "Pride and Prejudice," will be in the newly renovated indoor theater wing, Sept. 16-Oct. 3, Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings, with Sunday matinees. The script is based on the novel by Jane Austen, adapted for the stage by Oklahoma playwright, Erin Woods. The production will be directed by OU Associate Professor of Drama Alissa Mortimer.
The final production of 2021 will be Shakespeare’s bloody tragedy, "Macbeth," which will take the stage in the Shakespeare Gardens Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, Oct. 28-Nov. 14, and will be directed by Managing Director Tyler Woods.
A Capital Campaign for the Shakespeare Gardens continues. Patrons and Donors have the opportunity to sponsor aspects of the outdoor venue such as benches and trees. To support Oklahoma Shakespeare’s new venue, make a donation at okshakes.org/donate. Contributions are accepted online, over the phone and via mail: Oklahoma Shakespeare P.O. BOX 1437 Oklahoma City, OK 73101.
