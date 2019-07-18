OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Shakespeare continues its 35th season Aug. 8 with the Regional Premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s "The Book of Will" at 2920 Paseo.
Written by Lauren Gunderson, and directed by Rex Daugherty, performances will take place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, and 29-31; and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 25. This compelling play tells the tale of how Shakespeare’s First Folio came into existence thanks to the loyalty and love of his dear friends, particularly John Heminges and Henry Condell.
“As the Folger Shakespeare Library put it, the First Folio is ‘the book that gave us Shakespeare,’” said Executive and Artistic Director Kathryn McGill. “That being so, it can then be said that Heminges and Condell gave us the book that gave us Shakespeare. 'The Book of Will' serves as homage to those who sacrificed to make the first folio happen and to Shakespeare’s magnificent words.”
After Shakespeare’s death, his plays were pirated, performed and published in inaccurate and clumsy versions. Loyal friends and actors in Shakespeare’s company embark on a labor of love to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives.
Oklahoma Shakespeare's cast for "The Book of Will" includes Shawn Churchman as John Heminges; Wil Rogers as Henry Condell; Tyler Woods and Ben Johnson as Richard Burbage; Renee Krapff as Rebecca Heminges; Aiesha Watley as Elizabeth Condell; and David Fletcher Hall as William Jaggard; and rounding out the cast are Hayley Burgess, Daniel Issac Johnson, Joseph Campbell, Darius Freeman and Chip Keebaugh.
For more information, visit www.okshakes.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.