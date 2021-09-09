OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State Fair Chairman Ronald J. Norick announced this week that a replacement has been named to fill the vacancy created by Timothy J. O’Toole, who announced his plans to retire in May 2022.
Pursuant to a managed transition process over the next eight months, Kirk Slaughter has been named to succeed Mr. O’Toole as president and CEO of Oklahoma State Fair upon his retirement. Mr. Slaughter will begin his tenure with the company on Sep. 15 in the newly created position of executive vice president.
The Search Committee, appointed by Chairman Norick, has been working with SearchWide Global, a full-service executive recruitment firm to find O’Toole’s replacement. After an exalted search, the search committee recommended Mr. Slaughter to the executive committee who agreed unanimously with the selection. Chairman Norick thanked both the search committee and SearchWide Global for their diligent efforts in finding a qualified candidate to replace O’Toole.
"Kirk brings to the organization an extensive array of experience,” said Norick. “We are pleased to have such an experienced executive like Kirk working with Tim during this transitional period.”
Slaughter will take over as president and CEO of Oklahoma State Fair on June 1, 2022.
“It is surreal that I have been blessed with the opportunity to join the incredible team at Oklahoma State Fair and to be part of one of the most prestigious event complexes in the country, if not the world,” said Slaughter. “I am very thankful to the Oklahoma State Fair Board of Directors for this opportunity to join this great organization. I look forward to becoming a part of this outstanding team of professionals.”
Slaughter is a graduate of Texas Tech University. Kirk’s wife, Holly, is senior director of events for the American Paint Horse Association.
“My family and I are excited about moving to Oklahoma City and being a part of the fabric of this outstanding community,” said Slaughter.
