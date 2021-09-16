OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s biggest party runs through Sunday, Sept. 26. Fairgoers can expect a multitude of new and unique food items, thrills on the midway, free shows and exhibits and much more over the 11-day run.
Gates open daily at 10 a.m. Events the public can participate in include Board Game Bonanza on Sept. 17, the Oklahoma State Fair Putters Cup on Sept. 24, and the Oklahoma State Fair Cornhole Classic on Sept. 26.
Attendees can enjoy a free concert each night of the fair on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage. This year’s lineup includes crowd-pleasing classics and new fan-favorites such as The Oak Ridge Boys and Jameson Rodgers. Other acts include R&B star Ginuwine, Hispanic group La Fiera de Ojinaga, and a rock 'n' roll favorite, Jackyl. All shows on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage are free with outside gate admission. All free concert info can be found on our Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage page.
Disney On Ice presents Dream Big Disney fans can see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from "Frozen," "Moana," "Coco," "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "Tangled," "The Princess and the Frog," "Cinderella," and "Sleeping Beauty" perform in this ice-skating adventure. All show information can be found on the Disney On Ice page.
To stay up-to-date on all the fair fun, visit www.okstatefair.com, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Share fair memories and stories using #OKStateFair and #Back2FunIn21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.