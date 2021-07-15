Oklahoma State Fair tickets going on sale

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beginning July 20 at 10 a.m., tickets to the most exciting events and attractions at the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair go on sale.
The 2021 Oklahoma State Fair runs Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 26. Outside Gate Admission Prior to Opening Day, you can save when you purchase advance outside gate admission tickets at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office, online at okstatefair.com or by calling 405-948-6800.
Advance gate tickets are also available at metro area OnCue stores, beginning in mid-August, each year. Season passes are not available at OnCue. Tickets are: adults, ages 12 and up, $8; children, ages 6-11, $4; and season passes, $25.
During the Fair, outside gate admission tickets are available at the ticket booths outside each gate. Adults, ages 12 and up, $12; children, ages 6-11, $6; children, ages 5 and under, free; and season pass, $30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.