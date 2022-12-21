...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected Thursday into Thursday night behind an Arctic cold
front with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero by Friday
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
will quickly transition to snow behind the front. Total snow
accumulations generally 1 to 2 inches with locally higher
amounts up to 3 inches. A light glaze of ice will initially be
possible due to a very brief period of freezing rain. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph can be expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM
CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel. Cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions will briefly be
possible behind the front with greatly reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245-
1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest
road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected Thursday into Thursday night behind an Arctic cold
front with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero by Friday
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
will quickly transition to snow behind the front. Total snow
accumulations generally 1 to 2 inches with locally higher
amounts up to 3 inches. A light glaze of ice will initially be
possible due to a very brief period of freezing rain. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph can be expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM
CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel. Cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions will briefly be
possible behind the front with greatly reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245-
1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest
road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org.
&&
Oklahoma Wildlife Band to play at The Branch
Oklahoma Wildlife Band will perform at The Branch on Dec. 23 from 8-10 p.m.
Band members are Debbie Duvall, Denyce Dunham Finch and Joel Finch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.