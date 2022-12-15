Abundant sunshine. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 1:22 pm
Oklahoma Wildlife Band will perform at the Canebrake on Friday, Dec. 16.
The show will take place at 33241 East 732nd Road, Wagoner, OK 74467 from 6-9 p.m. For more information, call the Canebrake's phone at 918-400-1120.
