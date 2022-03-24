BARTLESVILLE — OKM’s acclaimed Music Festival will be entering its 38th season and remains Oklahoma’s premier and longest=running music festival. Tickets are now on sale! This much celebrated event will run from June 9-13 featuring must see performances by award-winning artists and country star Josh Turner.
The festival kicks off on Thursday, June 9, with a night of art immersion featuring live ballet, a blues and jazz concert, and a black and white feature film with a live soundtrack. The Bartlesville Civic Ballet will start off the night showcasing the talents of local ballet students. Following this performance, the Sarah Maud Band will make the crowd swoon with Billy Holiday classics and ’30s favorites. The night will end with a showing of the movie Top Hat with the Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra playing the live soundtrack.
A big night of country will take place on Friday, June 10, at the Woolaroc. The evening’s entertainment includes an all-star lineup from upcoming Oklahoma artist Madi McGuire, the fan favorite Hot Club of Cowtown, and headliner multi-platinum selling country star Josh Turner. Enjoy cuisine of locally-owned food trucks and a view of the wildlife roaming the Osage Hills. There will also be games for kids and fireworks.
On Saturday, June 11, at the Bartlesville Community Center, the New York jazz vocalist and Grammy winner Catherine Russell will grace the stage with the smooth sounds and mesmerizing melodies jazz. Ms. Russell was featured on the soundtrack of HBO’s "Boardwalk Empire" and has won a multitude of awards including The German Record Critics’ Award, Prix du Jazz Vocal (Vocal Album of the Year) and was No 1 on JazzWeek and iTunes for her third album, “Hearts of Mine.”
The Amanda Cook Band will have attendees stomping their feet to some old-fashioned bluegrass music at the Bartlesville Community Center on Sunday, June 12. The Amanda Cook Band has quickly made their presence known on the Bluegrass billboards and is hailed as one of the finest bluegrass purists on the charts.
The festival finale will be at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa on Monday, June 13, for a progressive classical evening of concerts featuring the Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra, Lorelei Barton, the Balourdet Quartet and the Verona Quartet. Patrons will not want to miss this exquisite evening of Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn and more all the while enjoying the rich history and beauty of the Philbrook Museum. Guests will savor small canapés and dessert, sip wine and bubbly, while listening to the classics.
Patrons will enjoy a special Showcase Series this season. From June 9-13 at 9 a.m., join OKM Music each morning in Ambler Hall to watch pre-recorded Mozart Snapshots from OKM Music’s Sister City, Salzburg, Austria, hosted by the beautifully talented pianist Katie Mahan. Half of the Snapshot will feature Ms. Mahan sharing the history of Mozart while the second half will feature her performing diversified Mozart compositions. Enjoy coffee and pastries while learning the history of Mozart and his music in a unique, educational way. The dynamic and fun Ad Lib Singers are back on Saturday, June 11, performing at 12 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. This quartet’s passionate performances of the classics will leave the audience wanting more. On Sunday, June 12, at 11a.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, patrons will enjoy the sweet sounds of NOLA-style jazz with the King Cabbage Brass Band. A Cajun-style brunch will be available for purchase during the concert. The Showcase concerts are free to the public. Seating is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis through reservations on the OKM Music website.
Back by popular demand and just for our young Patrons, the OKM’s "Especially for Kids Festival" will run from June 3-9. This year, kids will enjoy Disney karaoke, Rock Pipestem and the children of the Osage Tribe, a Mad Hatter Tea Party, Disney Song Box Bingo, “Coat of Many Colors” musical instrumentation and story time, “Ferdinand the Bull” musical instrumentation and story time, Mesner Puppet Theater, the Storybook Dancers and a whimsical ballroom dance demonstration complete with feather boas and top hats. The Especially for Kids Series is free to the public with the exception of the Mad Hatter Tea Party, which is a ticketed event. Seating for the children’s events is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis through reservations on the OKM Music website.
Mainstage concert prices range from $10-$100 and vary based upon performance and seating preference. Some discounts for students are available and certain concerts offer free attendance for children. For ticket information and a complete list of events, times, locations and restrictions visit okmmusic.org or call 918-336-9900.
