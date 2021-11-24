BARTLESVILLE – OKM Music will be hosting a virtual St. Nicholas Day on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. The holiday celebration will be an interactive experience that will teach children lessons about altruism, hospitality, and goodwill.
At OKM’s St. Nicholas Day, children will enjoy a magical story read by St. Nicholas about himself. They will also learn how to make gingerbread cookies, play the glockenspiel – xylophone, enjoy Christmas activities and games, and participate in St. Nicholas trivia.
Children will be able to celebrate the traditional giving of St. Nicholas Day by putting their shoes out the night before, and having them filled with goodies from OKM’s Saint Nicholas bags. The bags are $10 each with an estimated value over $75 and are available now through Dec. 1. Inside is a glockenspiel, coloring pages, crayon set, Playdough Christmas kit, “The Baker’s Dozen” book, a Kinder egg, an orange, a candy cane and many other delicious treats.
The St. Nicholas bags will be available at the OKM office Dec. 1-3. Order now as these gift bags sell out quickly. Children will have a chance to make musical memories with the St. Nicholas bag’s items, which will be festive fun for everyone.
This season, OKM is proud to collaborate with The Boy Scouts of America Jane Phillips School Troop No. 1 to give these students a memorable St. Nicholas Day experience. With St. Nicholas Day, OKM strives to educate youth through culture and music while teaching the importance of giving.
