BARTLESVILLE – Bring in the holidays with a virtual Bavarian Christmas market online Saturday, Dec. 12. Presented by OKM Music, enjoy online shopping, music, food, sweets, treats and more – all from the comfort of being home.
“We are so excited to bring back the magic of a European Christmas to Bartlesville for our fourth annual Christkindl Market. By having it online, we are able to continue this fun holiday tradition, all the while keeping everyone safe. The children’s celebration of St. Nick’s Day is very special this year,” said Mary Lynn Mihm, OKM Music chairman of the board.
This year, the online market will include a special performance at 7 p.m. from nationally acclaimed trio TAKE3. Containing the talents of pianist Irene Kim, Lila Yang on cello, and violinist Lindsay Deutsch, TAKE3 is preparing a special holiday performance for Christkindl Market guests. This concert is a private performance for guests who purchase an online entry only. Prior to the concert, guests will receive a special URL link for the TAKE3 concert.
In addition to holiday music, the virtual market includes holiday trinkets, gifts and more available for purchase.
To add to the holiday experience, send an ugly sweater to a friend or loved one. Purchase a Christmas carol music gram sung by students from Everett Music Studio, sent virtually or in-person, participate in a cash-split and enjoy a virtual “pick a present.”
For more information on the Christkindl Market, visit okmmusic.org.
