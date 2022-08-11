NORMAN - A fall 2021 exhibition of Guatemalan textiles at the Sam Noble Museum has caught the attention of the Oklahoma Museums Association, which officially presented the museum and community partners with an exhibit award for their work in sharing the Central American objects.
"Guatemalan Textiles: Heart of the Maya World" presented the diversity of Maya textiles, technical and aesthetic prowess of Maya weavers and symbolic and economic importance of what is Maya "women's work" to Oklahoma audiences. The exhibit displayed eight regionally distinct complete ensembles - head to ankle - of Guatemalan Maya traje indígena - traditional attire - that highlighted the linguistic, aesthetic, and geographic diversity within the country.
Collaboration with the community was at the core of the conceptualization, design, and execution of the exhibit and programming. Community partners included the Consulate General of Guatemala in Oklahoma City and Saidy Orellana, an active member of Oklahoma's Guatemalan community. Former Consul General José Arturo Rodríguez Díaz, current consular officers and staff and other partners were integral to the selection of exhibit textiles and translations. The display communicated the importance of Maya weaving to Guatemala's tangible and intangible cultural heritage, its economic importance to the nation's strong cultural tourism industry, and the historic contribution of weaving and wearing traje to cultural resilience. The exhibit was trilingual, presented in K'iche' - the Mayan language spoken by the largest percentage of Indigenous Guatemalan communities in Oklahoma -, Spanish, and English.
"We worked closely with the museum to choose each of the outfits, selecting the most outstanding Mayan textiles. They were made by Guatemalan artisan women and take months to process due to their elaborate nature. They are often used at events such as weddings, holidays and other special occasions," said Manuel Ajquejay, vice consul of the Guatemalan Consulate General in Oklahoma City.
The project team involved museum administration, curators of the Ethnology, Native American Languages and Archaeology departments, collections management staff, and exhibit staff. The museum benefited from sharing research information from Museo Ixchel in Guatemala and Yoana Walschap in the early stages of the project and in the formation of the collection from which some exhibit textiles were drawn. Events and programs presented throughout the exhibit's duration engaged audiences with new dimensions of Maya textiles and provided an opportunity to display wider portions of the collection.
On Sept. 13, 2021, the museum held a special event hosted by the Consulate General of Guatemala, commemorating the bicentennial anniversary of the independence of Guatemala to celebrate the opening of the exhibit. Dignitaries and officials of the government of Oklahoma, as well as the Diplomatic Consular Corps and guests from the Guatemalan community, were invited to this private event.
