BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Grammy-nominated OneRepublic announced its Never Ending Summer Tour with Needtobreathe that includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 9, as part of the Cox Concert Series. The music starts at 8 pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. and range from $35 to $149.50 plus applicable fees. For information, call 479-443-5600 or visit www.amptickets.com.
In addition to the tour announcement, OneRepublic released their new single “West Coast.” Alongside the new track, OneRepublic also premiered the video for the song directed by Tomás Whitmore, who also directed the video for last year’s “Run.”
OneRepublic will headline “MTV World Stage Hungary,” closing out “MTV Music Week” from the spectacular Heroes Square in Budapest. The performance will air in the U.S. on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. on MTV.
