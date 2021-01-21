The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation has announced its open call for two award programs.
After a year of strategic planning and working closely with a network of artists, grantees and stakeholders, NACF moves into its second decade with Shift, a two-year program to support artist and community-driven projects responding to social, environmental or economic justice issues through a Native lens. NACF is launching Lift, a one-year award and early career support program for artists to develop new projects.
NACF is accepting letters of interest for the Shift - Transformative Change and Indigenous Arts program. Shift is a two-year award that includes financial resources, professional development, artist/stakeholder convening, cross-sector collaboration, evaluation, exhibiting and presenting opportunities for Native artists, cultural practitioners, and community partners. The focus is to bring attention to Native communities to shift a national narrative of invisibility, misunderstanding and misappropriation. Shift will provide invaluable resources for project development, production and presentation for artists and their collaborators. NACF encourages artists to apply who: have experience with projects focused on engaging communities and the public to address community issues; build upon cultural assets; and partner with organizations to develop the work. Ltters of interest must include a Native artist applicant - individual or collective - and a partner organization. These must be a U.S.-based nonprofit, for-profit business, or tribal agency working in collaboration with Native artists or artist collectives. Shift is $100,000 for two years, with $50,000 of the award earmarked for the lead artist or artist collective. Up to 10 projects will be selected. To apply, visit http://bit.ly/NACF-Shift.
NACF is accepting applications for the Lift - Early Career Support for Native Artists program. Lift will provide one-year awards for early-career Native artists to develop new projects. The focus is to provide support and professional development to artists whose work aims to upLift communities and advance positive social change. NACF encourages artists for whom the award may serve as a launching point. Lift is for up to $10,000 for a project with $2,500 earmarked for the artist's benefit. Up to 20 will be selected. To apply, visit http://bit.ly/NACF-Lift. Eligible applicants must be individual Native artists working in dance/choreography, fiction/poetry writing, film/video, multi-disciplinary arts, music, performance art, theater and screenplay writing, traditional arts, or 2D and 3D visual arts. Artist smust be an enrolled member or citizen of an American Indian tribe or Alaska Native corporation, or of Hawaiian ancestry.
The deadline for Lift and Shift is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
