PAWNEE — On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host its annual Holiday Open House from 1-4 p.m. Family-friendly, festive activities will include outdoor surrey rides – weather permitting – children’s crafts and door prizes. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served.
Pawnee Bill's 1910 mansion will be transformed for the holiday season throughout the month. Holiday decorations can be seen during normal hours of operation until Dec. 31.
To find out more about the event, call the ranch at 918-762-2513. The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is located at 1141 Pawnee Bill Road in Pawnee. Visit www.okhistory.org/pawneebill for hours of operation and admission prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.