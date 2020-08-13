OKLAHOMA CITY – Due to the cancellation of the 2020 Oklahoma State Fair, winners of the Oklahoma Student Art Exhibition will have their pieces displayed in three galleries over the coming weeks.
These pieces would typically be on display at the annual Oklahoma State Fair, but are now available for viewing by the public in multiple locations. The pieces include elementary, middle and high school Best of Show, Judges Choice and Superintendent Choice awards, as well as the Ribbon Recycle Challenge Best of Show winner.
The artists of these pieces are students from various districts and grade levels and were awarded highest honors from nearly 900 art submissions.
The artworks can be viewed at: ARTSPACE at Untitled, 1 NE Third, Oklahoma City, 405-815-9995, Aug. 12-22; Paseo Arts and Creativity Center, 3024 Paseo, Oklahoma City, 405-525-2688, Aug. 24-Sept. 12; and Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, 580-252-6692, Sept. 15-30.
Event updates and general information will be released as information becomes available. For updates, visit www.okstatefair.com.
