Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism is introducing a new series showcasing the work of talented Cherokee artists.
The series will be offered on the second Saturday of each month at the Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each month, a different artist will provide discussion and demonstration of their work, with some items available for sale.
The first artist talk will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, and will feature Cherokee National Treasure Jane Osti, who received the National Treasure recognition in 2005 for her work preserving and promoting Southeastern style pottery.
Mentored by the iconic Anna Belle Mitchell, Osti was one of the youngest to ever receive the esteemed title and only the second to be recognized for pottery, following in the footsteps of her mentor. Her award-winning work has been displayed in galleries and markets throughout the U.S. Osti continues her commitment to her Cherokee culture by honing her craft and perpetuating its continuation through teaching and mentorship opportunities.
The Cherokee National History Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
