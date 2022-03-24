NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Outlaw Music Fest with Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes and Allison Russell are coming to the Walmart AMP on Friday, July 1, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Music starts at 5:40 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 25, at noon and range from $39.50 to $135.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added onto an order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail. For more information about ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP visit www.amptickets.com. Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.