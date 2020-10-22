The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition has been invited into an ongoing, annual partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts through their Regional Regranting Program. This partnership provides more funding opportunities to further support artists' innovation throughout Oklahoma.
In the first year of partnership, grants will be issued as COVID-19 economic relief grants in the form of Oklahoma Visual Artists Emergency Grants. These will be issued in two rounds, awarding 80 grants of $1,000 each. Awardees must demonstrate they are practicing artists and attest they have experienced financial hardship due to the economic crisis. Awardees will be selected through a lottery and applicants may reapply in if they are not selected in the first round.
"It is an honor to be asked by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to join their highly esteemed Regional Regranting program," said Executive Director Krystle Brewer. "It couldn't have come at a more desperate time. The arts sector has been dramatically impacted by the pandemic. Artists lost festivals, exhibitions, commissions, and more. Many have supplemental jobs in the service industry, which has experienced a devastating loss."
The first round of grants closes Nov. 17. Recipients will be notified by Nov. 20, and funds will be distributed on Nov. 25. For a full timeline and dates for the first and second rounds, visit thrivegrants.org.
After the distribution of the Oklahoma Visual Artists Emergency Grants ends in December 2020, OVAC will launch a new Thrive Grants program for eligible Oklahoma artists. Thrive Grants are an ongoing, annual partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, which will fund 12 artist-led, collaborative projects from across the state of Oklahoma in the amount of $5,000 each. The funded projects must culminate in a public-facing program such as an exhibition, performance, screening, or other publicly accessible outcome.
As COVID-19 is limiting in-person events, this public-facing program may also be accessed digitally, such as a live stream, digital meeting, website, or other virtually accessible platform. The grants will prioritize artist projects that create new collaborations, connections, and partnerships. This cross-disciplinary approach strengthens outcomes and fuels creativity. More information about this new program will be available at thrivegrants.org in January 2021, with the application deadlines set for June 2021.
The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition grows and develops Oklahoma's visual arts community through education, promotion, connection, and funding. For 32 years as a nonprofit, OVAC has helped Oklahoma artists enrich the state through their creative endeavors.
Those who have questions about the Oklahoma Visual Artists Emergency Grant application should contact Hayley Olson at 405-879-2400 or hayley@ovac-ok.org. For more information about the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition visit, ovac-ok.org.
