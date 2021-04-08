OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition has announced Thrive Grants, a new grants-for-artists program that celebrates innovation and exploration in the visual arts in Oklahoma. Thrive Grants is funded by and in partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts through their Regional Regranting Program.
Thrive Grants funds 12 artist-led, collaborative projects from across the state of Oklahoma through grants of $5,000 each. The funded projects must culminate in a public-facing program, such as an exhibition, performance, screening, or other publicly accessible outcome. As COVID-19 is limiting in-person events, these programs may also be accessed digitally such as a livestream, digital meeting, website, or other virtually accessible platform. Thrive Grants aim to fund artists' visions and provide creative projects for community engagement.
The grant applications will be reviewed by a panel made up of a local artist, arts administrator, and someone from the Regional Regranting family. The selection committee will score applications in categories including: Career Altering Potential, Artistic Merit, Community Impact, and Ability to Complete. Artist projects that create new collaborations, feature BIPOC artists, or serve non-urban communities will be prioritized.
The grant application closes June 1. Applicants will be notified by July 15. Awarded artists have one year to implement proposals. At the end of the award period, all of the funded artists will come together to share their projects in a fun, lively presentation. At the end of the presentation event, the awardees for the following year will be announced. For a full timeline and dates, visit thrivegrants.org.
OVAC is offering a free information session through Zoom on May 6, 6-7 p.m. Applicants will learn about the program, what projects qualify, and how to write a winning application. On May 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., OVAC is offering time slots where applicants can sign up for one-on-one Zoom meetings to get feedback on their applications. Visit thrivegrants.org to register today.
