OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's Momentum offers Oklahoma artists ages 30 and younger the opportunity to gain exhibition experience and meet new audiences through this one-of-a-kind happening. Attendees encounter film, performance, new media, installation, music, and more. This year’s statewide event will be held at Dead People’s Stuff in Oklahoma City on March 20-21, 7-10 p.m.
General admission tickets for Friday and Saturday are available at www.MomentumOklahoma.org. Tickets are $10 until March 10, or $15 at the door with cash or card. There will be free gallery hours on Sunday, March 22, 2-7 p.m.
Each year, over 100 young artists submit their work to be considered for the exhibition. Guest curators narrow a highly competitive pool of artwork submissions for this two-night event. Curating this year is Jade Powers, assistant curator at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri. Working alongside Powers is Emerging Curator Madison Moody, a recent graduate of Oklahoma City University’s Masters of Art in nonprofit leadership program. The guest curators work together to select three Spotlight projects and a general survey show of 94 selected works from a pool of over 300 works.
“Momentum is the best opportunity in the state for emerging artists to gain experience and exposure." said Aaron Morvan, Momentum committee co-chair. "I always get excited when I hear stories of artists making connections or selling work because of Momentum. The event also serves as an opportunity for curators and first-time art buyers to scout great talent. I’m especially proud of our team for working hard to make this year’s event a success.”
Selected in December 2019, the three Spotlight Artists receive an honorarium of $1,000 to create new artistic projects for Momentum. The Spotlight Artists, Spencer Plumlee, Tulsa, Emma Difani, Oklahoma City, and Daniel Helm, Norman, receive three months of guidance from the guest curators, who help them refine their projects. On March 22, at 6 p.m., these Spotlight Artists will discuss their projects and experiences as a featured artist in Momentum 2020. No tickets are required for Sunday programming.
The Spotlight Artist Preview Exhibition will be on view from Feb. 28 until Aug. 28 at the Oklahoma City 21c Museum Hotel’s third floor gallery. After the Spotlight projects debut at Momentum 2020, they will travel to Modella Gallery in Stillwater, and will be on display from May 7-June 6.
For more information regarding Momentum 2020, visit www.MomentumOklahoma.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.