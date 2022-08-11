OVAC to host 34th 12x12 Art Fundraiser

OKLAHOMA - For over 34 years, the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition hosts the annual 12×12 Art Fundraiser, which fuses 175 of Oklahoma's finest artists with local food, a cash bar, and live entertainment to create a memorable one night only art event.
Attendees should mark their calendars for Friday, Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m. at Lively Beerworks at 815 S.W. 2nd St., Oklahoma City.
For the fundraiser, each artist creates a work that conforms to the dimensions of 12-inch by 12-inch or 12-inch by 12-inch by 12-inch for 3D artwork. Event attendees can bid for pieces they want to purchase in an online auction.
All bids begin at $200. Attendees afraid of losing a piece in the auction may "Buy It Now" to trump the auction. Attendees may also bid on silent auction packages to win prizes from local businesses.
Ticket sales and donations go toward OVAC's mission to grow and develop Oklahoma's visual arts community through education, promotion, connection, and funding. Ticket prices are $45 in advance online and $50 at the door. Children 16 years old and younger get in free.
This year, Caroline Cohenour and Emily Rothrock Tate are the honorary co-chairs of the annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser.
This event is sponsored by Lively Beerworks, The Chickasaw Nation, Southwestern Printing, Heartland, Dunlap Codding, Amshot, Art Hall, Allied Arts, the Oklahoma Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Family Foundation, and George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Visit www.12x12ok.org to give online, buy tickets, and register to bid on packages to win prizes from local businesses. Individuals can follow the fundraiser on social media @ovac_ok on Instagram and www.facebook.com/OKart on Facebook.
Anyone who requires special accommodations to participate in their 12x12 Art Fundraiser may call Keri Smith at 405-879-2400, extension 2.
The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition grows and develops Oklahoma's visual arts community through education, promotion, connection, and funding.
