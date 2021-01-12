The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is launching a new virtual series called Regional Listening Sessions which will be hosted through Zoom on at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19.
OVAC staff aims to open conversation for future arts programming to community members from the six regions represented throughout the state.
“These conversations are critical in realizing how our statewide art communities plan to move forward in 2021, and how OVAC can continue be of service. The current pandemic has forced all arts organizations to pivot programming in new and inventive ways. Regional Listening Sessions will help OVAC pinpoint what is working and what should return to normal when we can gather safely again, but most importantly, what role OVAC can play in supporting arts communities across the state,” said Executive Director Krystle Brewer.
OVAC is looking to strengthen its statewide reach and are trying to gather ideas of what members of the community and the organization would like to see throughout this coming year and in years to come. Anyone can attend these hour-long Zoom sessions to give input for OVAC programming.
Following are the dates and Zoom links for each region:
• Jan. 15, Central, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIodOmgqzMvHdEu-1PCFLHUQpKp7vztF4Ap.
• Jan. 22, Northeast, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qc-2orDgqH9xZHluwoRddVP_PVyUekDhF.
• Jan. 29, Southeast, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpd-qrrD8uGdMw8hHeJGBQvIzH8maNiOSn.
• Feb. 5, South Central, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrc-CqqjouHNdi4VDq-xwCBxXSgUodnMgP.
• Feb. 12, Southwest, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lc-CtrjkuHdYOPVJ17htvupxlUye5e29N.
• Feb. 19, Northwest, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtcu6oqT0uHtLESKdQ895xUcx7UieuEl8C.
Those needing special accommodations to participate in the Regional Listening Sessions should call 405-879-2400.
