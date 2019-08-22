Over $15k raised for Oklahoma musicians at Skinner festival

TULSA - This past Sunday afternoon, more than 400 music fans flocked to 18th and Boston in Tulsa for the fourth annual Tom Skinner Skyline Music Fest.
They were treated to songs and stories from more than 40 musicians in songwriter-in-the-round sets, first-time musician pairings, and even a few full band sets that rocked the house. The festival raised $15,441 for Oklahoma musicians in crisis - almost double what was raised in previous years. Donations will be given to Red Dirt Relief Fund.
Temperatures and emotions ran high as John Fullbright invited friends, including Beau Roberson, Jared Tyler, Jesse Aycock, Jacob Tovar, Monica Taylor, Paul Benjaman, Wink Burcham, Travis Fite, Paul Wilkes, and Stephen Lee to join him singing gospel tunes, Tom Skinner songs, and even a few of Fullbright's originals.
Burn Co. BBQ was a packed house as VIP guests enjoyed a brunch and complimentary Deep Eddy bloody Marys, Broken Arrow Brewing Company beers, White Claw and Doubleshoot Coffee. The set ended the way Tom would have done it - with "Saved" as the crowd danced, raised their hands and sang along. As brunch spilled out to the main festival venues at Mercury Lounge and Shrine, fans crowded in to hear unique musician pairings and raucous full-band sets from The Damn Quails, Pilgrim, Science Project Band, and Randy Crouch with Flying Horse band featuring Paul Benjaman.
Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale attributes the continued growth of the festival to support from musicians, sponsors, venues and an eclectic lineup.
"We want to showcase the power of the song by inviting new talent to mix with old in a way Tom Skinner did throughout his life," said Dale. "It didn't hurt that the Fullbright & Friends brunch sold out, so the crowd was there from the beginning. What an amazing day that just reminds me how fortunate we are to have such a tight-knit Oklahoma music family."
For information about Red Dirt Relief Fund, visit www.reddirtrelieffund.org.
